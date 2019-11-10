|
Ruby Lee Mosley Anderson
Savannah
Ruby Lee Mosley Anderson, 107, died Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was born in Tattnall County, Georgia, daughter of Jesse R. and Maranda Colson Mosley. Mrs. Anderson grew up in Claxton and moved to Savannah in 1944. She was a 75 plus year member of Immanuel Baptist Church where she was active in her Sunday school class and was retired from Sears after over 30 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Richard Clemon Anderson, son, Richard Lee Anderson and grandson, Richard Greg Anderson.
Surviving are her grandchildren, Brenda Anderson Garrett (Matthew) of Savannah; Brad Anderson (Sara) of Guyton; great grandchildren, Emaline and Cooper Anderson of Guyton; Amber Ambrose (Graham) of Springfield and a great great granddaughter, Joe Ryleigh Ambrose of Springfield.
The funeral service will at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.
Interment will follow at Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park.
Remembrances may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 7375 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.
