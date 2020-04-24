Home

Tomlinson Funeral Home
718 South Main Street
Swainsboro, GA 30401
478-252-5903
Ruby Louise Whetsell


1924 - 2020
Ruby Louise Whetsell Obituary
Twin City - Ruby Louise Whetsell Ruby Louise Whetsell, 95, resident of Twin City, Georgia , died Thursday morning at her residence. Ruby was born in Glennville, Georgia , daughter of the late Parker and Ruby Bailey Kicklighter. She was also preceded in death by her husband John Edgar Whetsell, 2 daughters-Elaine Christmas and Loraine Whetsell, a granddaughter, Jody Anne Whetsell and a sister, Dealva K. Snyder. Mrs. Whetsell received her Masters Degree and had taught 4th grade for many years. She was a member of Twin City First Baptist Church.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, graveside services for the family will be held Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. from the Twin City Cemetery with Dr. Bill Perry officiating.

Survivors include -- son-- John Wayne Whetsell, Sr.

2 grandsons--John Wayne Whetsell and John E. Whetsell

Arrangements are by Tomlinson Funeral Home Savannah Morning News April 24, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 24, 2020
