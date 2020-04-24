|
Ruby Louise Whetsell
Twin City, GA
Ruby Louise Whetsell, 95, resident of Twin City, Georgia, died Thursday morning at her residence. Ruby was born in Glennville, Georgia, daughter of the late Parker and Ruby Bailey Kicklighter. Mrs. Whetsell received her Masters Degree and had taught 4th grade for many years. She was a member of Twin City First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband John Edgar Whetsell, 2 daughters, Elaine Christmas and Loraine Whetsell, a granddaughter, Jody Anne Whetsell and a sister, Dealva K. Snyder. Survivors include her son, John Wayne Whetsell, Sr.; 2 grandsons, John Wayne Whetsell and John E. Whetsell.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, graveside services for the family will be held Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. from the Twin City Cemetery with Dr. Bill Perry officiating. Arrangements are by Tomlinson Funeral Home
