Ruby M. Smith
Savannah, GA
Ruby M. Smith, 93, of Savannah, GA and widow of Bradford D. Smith passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Candler Hospital.
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, and great great great grandmother. Ruby was born on December 6, 1925 to the late Lewis Mullinax and the late Jennie Mullinax.
She was employed by Savannah Electric & Power Company (Georgia Power) from 1964 to 1993. After retirement she was an active member of the Georgia Power Ambassadors.
She is survived by her daughter, Betty Ray and her husband Charles; daughter, Joann Quillen; son, Gary Smith and his wife Cheryl; and grandchildren, Alan, Lisa, John, Brian, Patrick, Kandi, Debby, and Dana.
The family will be receiving friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Greenwich Cemetery.
