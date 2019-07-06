|
Mrs. Rubye Arnsdorff Callaway, 91, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at Effingham Extended Care Center.
She was a native of Effingham County, having lived the last 65 years of her life in North Augusta, SC.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary (Mamie) Seckinger Arnsdorff and Carl W. Arnsdorff of Clyo, GA. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack C. Callaway, and her 5 siblings, Talulah A. Rahn, Harriet A. Ouellette, Catherine A. Hinely, William E. Arnsdorff, and Willie A. Clinton.
Mrs. Rubye was retired co-owner of Callaway's Dry Cleaners and Alterations Station of North Augusta. She and her husband were active in the Christian Missionary Alliance Church.
Survivors include a number of nieces and nephews, other family, and special friends.
Graveside funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park in Savannah.
Remembrances may be given to the Humane Society or .
A special thanks is extended to the staff at Effingham Care Center for their faithfully attending to Mrs. Rubye's needs while a resident there.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 6, 2019