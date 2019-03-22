|
|
Rubye Mae Manus went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 15, 2019, following a long battle with Alzheimer's. She died peacefully at her home in Waycross, GA. She was under the care of Hospice Satilla and her four devoted caretakers: Suzette Williams, Ludell Griner, Carol Futch, and Dee Hackett.
Rubye was born and raised in Branchville, SC, the third of six children. She was the daughter of the late Perry Franklin McAlhany and Hattie Ott McAlhany. She graduated from the Medical College of South Carolina and Roper School of Nursing as a registered nurse on September 3, 1954. She worked as a nurse at the VA in Chapel Hill, NC as well as the VA in Augusta, GA, where she met her late husband, Dr. Richard Manus. They settled in Mableton, GA, with their four children.
She worked as a nurse at Austell Hospital as needed when her children were younger, and then as a nurse with her husband's family medicine practice once the children were older. She also assisted her husband when needed at Luke's Place in Mableton, GA, treating the indigent and underprivileged in that area. She was an active member of Austell First United Methodist Church, a member of the Women's Medical Auxiliary of Georgia, and a member of the Austell Woman's Club. She also served as a docent at the Georgia Governor's mansion during Jimmy Carter's term as governor of Georgia.
She was a doting and loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister and is survived by her four children, Sharon Burch (Ken) of Savannah, GA, Page Manus Smith (Matt) of Waycross, GA, Richard Chesley Manus, Jr., of Statham, GA, and Helen Smith (Colin) of Suwanee, GA; twelve grandchildren, Zach and Allison Burch, Summer Smith Joseph (Wesley), Courtney Smith Bass (Landon), Candace Smith, Matthew Smith, Leah Smith, Layla Smith, Chase Smith, McCall Manus, and Evan and Connor Smith; and a great grandchild, Livi Joseph. She is also survived by her three sisters: Frances Jackson, Encilie Gunter, and Patricia Dukes, and her brother, Franklin McAlhany (Janet), as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Her eldest sister, Jeanette Wilkowski, preceded her in death.
A celebration of life will be held at later date for both Rubye and Richard Manus. Their cremated remains will be buried in the McAlhany Cemetery in Branchville, SC.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, GA 31501 or Kingdom Care Ministries, 800 Beacon Street, Waycross, GA 31501.
Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 22, 2019