Ruel Dillon Boyette
Savannah, GA
Ruel Dillon Boyette, age 99, passed away at his residence on September 25, 2019. Dillon was born in 1920 in Tattnall County, Georgia. He was a hardworking individual, and a talented wood worker with a penchant for getting things done correctly. Dillon was well known for his willingness to help others. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. During WWII Dillon served in the European Theatre of Operations (ETO) with the 88th Infantry Division. He was captured in Italy and held in a German prison camp, Stalag 7A, until liberation. Dillon was an active member of the American Ex-POW organization. After serving in WWII, Dillon worked at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) station on Oatland Island for many years before retiring. He attended the Old Anderson Primitive Baptist Church and worked diligently to improve the church cemetery. He is preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Mamie Ella Mikell Boyette; son, Raymond Dillon Boyette; father, Ira Dillon Boyette; mother, Gertie Turner Boyette; sisters, Lucille Flanagan, Melba Kennedy, Flora Wilson; brothers Rufus Rogers, Carl B. Boyette; grandson, Ricky Edwards. Survivors include :Daughters: Vonette Sampey (Mac) of Savannah, GA, Betty Presnell of Midway, GA, Faye Lea (Charles) of Dauphin Island, Alabama, Diane Varner (Rich) of Shreveport, Louisiana, Sons:Robert Boyette (Beverly) of Aurora, Colorado, Ronnie Boyette (Anna) of Savannah, GA, Sisters: Marie Wilson (Junior) of Reidsville, GA, Lavern Bradley of Reidsville, GA, Brother: Noah Boyette of Soperton, GA, Daughter-in-law: Patti Boyette of Appling, GA, ,19 Grandchildren, 40 Great-Grandchildren and 6 Great-Great Grandchildren also survive.The family would like to thank current caregivers Georgia Walker, Tonia Small, Esther Butler, Latisha White, Tanisha Cannon , Dominique Cotton, and former caregivers Carolyn Ashley, Naudia Daniels , Ruth Davis and others for their thoughtful and loving care. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM at the chapel of Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home with Pastor Rich Varner officiating. Burial will follow in Old Anderson Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to a local chapter of the DAV, POWs or VFW.Pallbearers: Frank Bradley Jr., Glenn Bradley, Randy Bradley, Michael Crosby, Robert Boyette Jr., Dale Boyette.Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home of Glennville is in charge of the arrangements
Savannah Morning News
09/29/2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019