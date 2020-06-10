Ruel Lewis
Sylvania
Mr. Ruel Lewis, 95, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah, Inc.
www.sylvaniafuneralhomes.com
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.