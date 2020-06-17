Ruel Lewis, Sr.
Sylvania , GA
Graveside service for Mr. Ruel Lewis, Sr. will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at William Chapel/Gospel Light Cemetery, 3172 Effingham Hwy, Sylvania, GA 30467.
Viewing: 12:00 noon - 5:00 p.m., Friday, June 19, 2020 at Sylvania Funeral Home, Inc., Sylvania, GA
Savannah Morning News
Sylvania , GA
Graveside service for Mr. Ruel Lewis, Sr. will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at William Chapel/Gospel Light Cemetery, 3172 Effingham Hwy, Sylvania, GA 30467.
Viewing: 12:00 noon - 5:00 p.m., Friday, June 19, 2020 at Sylvania Funeral Home, Inc., Sylvania, GA
Savannah Morning News
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.