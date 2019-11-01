Home

Rufus L. Miley, Jr.
Glen Mills, PA
Rufus L. Miley Jr, age 73, of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, passed away at home on October 8, 2019. Born in Savannah, GA, Rufus was raised in both Savannah and Statesboro on his family's farm. A graduate of Statesboro High School, Rufus went on to graduate from Armstrong State University in Savannah and Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.
Following a successful career in banking, he retired from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. Career highlights include decades of international and domestic travel, the opportunity to act as adjunct faculty at Bucknell University, and various public speaking opportunities within academic settings regarding his profession. Predeceased by his parents in 1965, Rufus L. Miley Sr. and Mary Polk Miley, He is survived by his son, R. Lee Miley III; daughter, Adrien Miley Scheivert, four grandchildren and two great-grandsons; former wife, Gwendolyn Jones Miley; first wife, Marian Davis Duntley. Graveside service at noon on November 9, 2019 at Hillcrest Abbey East Cemetery in Savannah.
Savannah Morning News
November 3, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
