Rufus Leon Hodges
Bloomingdale, Georgia
Leon Hodges died on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Born at home in Stilson, Georgia, he had lived in Bloomingdale/Faulkville for more than 60 years. He was an Army veteran and was retired from Union Camp. He was a member of the Faulkville Baptist Church and former deacon. He was proud of the fact that he had read the Bible through more than 10 times. He loved fishing, camping and a good clean joke.
He was predeceased by his parents John B. and Audrey Driggers Hodges, brother, Benny Hodges and grandson, Joshua Buckley. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Brenda Smith Hodges; two sons, Johnathan Hodges (Brenda Ryals) of Meldrim, Jason (Tracy) Hodges of Faulkville; two daughters, Stacie Buckley (Josh LaBelle) of New York and Audra (Holt) Coursey of Faulkville; three sisters, Sylvia (Robert) Woods, Brenda Lopez and Pam (Billy) Morain; fourteen grandchildren, Brittany Hodges, Lee Hodges, Kayla (Chase) Collins, JJ Hodges, Margie Hodges, Carrie Cravett, Aubrey Hodges, Allison Cravey, Amber Lee, Shaya Buckley, MaeHaylie Buckley, Keira Buckley, Karsyn Coursey and EmmaJames Coursey; seven great-grandchildren: Haiden, Lilli, Abigayle, Cody, Heaven, Faith and Waylon; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be on Saturday, Nov. 23rd from 2:30-4:00 PM at Faulkville Baptist Church with a Memorial Service to follow at 4:00 PM.
Savannah Morning News
11/22/2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019