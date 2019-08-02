|
|
Savannah - Russell Kern Russell Kern, 51, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Memorial University Medical Center. Russell was a ten-year resident of Savannah and the creator of the Aveda Salon Tribe on Liberty Street. Prior to that Russell was a hair and make-up designer on Broadway in New York, and Opera companies in Washington, San Francisco, and Birmingham. He will be remembered as a kind and loving husband, son, brother, uncle, and sorely missed by many, many friends.
Surviving are his husband, Cliff Murse of Savannah; parents, Ron and Linda Kern of London, Ohio; three brothers, Jeff (James), Ron (Heather) and Rick (Diane) and nephew, Stephen (Tia) and their children Addison and Owen.
The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.
Interment will follow in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
Remembrances: The Humane Society for Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Dr., Savannah, GA 31406.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com Savannah Morning News August 2, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 2, 2019