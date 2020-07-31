Ruth Bright Wright
Isle of Hope, GA
Ruth "Ruthie" Bright Wright, age 89, died peacefully at her home on Isle of Hope on July 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and under the excellent care of Hospice Savannah.
Ruth was born to the late Andrew J. Bright and Inez Helfrich Bright in Savannah on January 4, 1931. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Andrew Jackson Bright Jr., who served as a Naval Aviator in the United States Marine Corps. in the Pacific during WWII; nephew John David Bright; and cousins Eleanor Hanson Geffen, Philip Sonny Schrim, and Ed Johnston.
After graduating high school from Pape School where she served as president of Quis Qui Sorority, she graduated from Armstrong Junior College and continued her education at the University of Georgia where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. She graduated in 1953 with a degree in Elementary Education and later taught at the Isle of Hope School and Savannah Christian Preparatory School for many years.
Like in a fairytale, Ruth met her future husband, Noel, when they were only 12 years old living on the Bluff on Isle of Hope, and their love story has continued ever since. After graduation, Ruth began her teaching career at the new Pulaski School in Savannah. Later after Noel's graduation, they were stationed at Fort Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma while Noel served as a Lieutenant in the Field Artillery. The couple's first child, Elizabeth, was born on their first wedding anniversary and accompanied them on their Army adventure. After spending two years there, they returned to life on the coast where their two additional children, Noel and Kathy, were born. They were married for over 65 years.
Ruth was of the Baptist faith and attended the Isle of Hope Baptist Church. She loved spending time with family, Sunday lunches on the front porch of her Isle of Hope home, golf cart drives along the scenic Bluff, swimming in the Skidaway River, and trips to Georgia's Barrier Islands, the Florida Keys and the Bahamas on her boat, "Patience." Ruth was a two-time Cancer survivor and embodied all the characteristics of a true Southern Belle.
Throughout Ruth's long and faithful life some of her many notable accomplishments included being a published author of two children's books under the pen name "Savannah Nana", and the co-founder of the Isle of Hope Art Show. But she would be the first to tell you that her proudest accomplishments were being a mother and a Nana.
She is survived by her beloved husband Noel; her children, Elizabeth and Ken Kelly, Noel and Gennie Wright, and Kathy Wright; grandchildren, Chris and Paula Lamb, Andrew and Kaitlynn Wright, and Aaron and Cynthia Cradduck; and great-grandchildren: Emma, Garrett, and Stella Lamb, and Emerson Cradduck; as well as her sister in law, Janet Wright of Athens; two nieces, Margaret Amoss and Emily Silver; cousins Patty Schrim Mingledorff and Jane Johnston; and wonderful life-long friends Shirley and Eddie Carter.
The private graveside ceremony for family will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. To view a live stream of the service, please go to https://us04web.zoom.us/j/75938359553?pwd=SUFZUDhLUTltZm5nMzFjUmdaQkNpZz09
and use the password, Family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to One Love Animal Rescue, 463 Johnny Mercer Blvd., Savannah, Ga 31410.
Savannah Morning News
08/02/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries