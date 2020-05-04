|
|
Ruth Dickerson
Jesup, GA
Ruth Dickerson, 89, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Cotton Grove Estate.
The Henderson, NC native was a member of North Salem Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for over 30 years and was a member of Young @ Heart. Her passion was being a devoted wife, mother and also loved the outdoors. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Kermit Dickerson.
She is survived by her children, Gail Drury (Derwin), Paul Dickerson (Tammy), and Ginger Howard (Jay); six grandchildren, Dara VanNus, Christi Sertich, Kameron Dickerson(Alison), Kollin Dickerson, Nicholas Howard, and Wyatt Howard; three great-grandchildren, Rylan Sertich, Brylee Sertich, and Aidan VanNus; sister, Sylvia Greene; brothers, William Dickerson and Robert Dickerson; and several nieces and nephews.
Service will be private. A public memorial service will be at a later date.
Remembrances may be given to North Salem Baptist Church Parsonage Fund, 955 GA Hwy. 30, Port Wentworth, GA 31407.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Cotton Grove Estate that took such good care of her during her stay.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 4 to May 5, 2020