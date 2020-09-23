Ruth Eichelberger McNeill
Savannah, GA
Ruth Eichelberger McNeill, 90, of Savannah, Georgia, entered into eternal rest Friday, September 18, 2020 in Mt. Pleasant, SC surrounded by her family. A graveside service will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Pine Grove Cemetery, Eatonton, GA; a private viewing will be held at Williams Funeral Home, Eatonton, GA at 12:30PM. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant, SC.
Ruth was born March 29, 1930 in Whiteland, Indiana, daughter of the late Alexander Graham Anderson and the late Luda Elizabeth Hutchinson Anderson. She grew up in Greenwood, SC where she attended Lander College prior to transferring to Erskine College where she earned a Bachelor's degree. Ruth earned a Master's degree from Rollins College in Orlando, Florida. Ruth worked as a secretary at Lockheed where she met Joseph Thomas Eichelberger and was married on September 1, 1956. While living in Orlando, Florida from 1960 to 1973, Ruth was an active member of John Calvin Presbyterian Church where she was a deacon, an Elder, active in the choir and played the organ. When Ruth moved to Madison, Florida, she worked as a mental health counselor at Apalachee Mental Health Center in Madison, Florida from 1974-2005.
She is survived by her daughter, Flora Elaine Eichelberger, step-son, Richard McNeill, stepdaughters, Anna McNeill and Claudia McNeill (Aimee); two grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; and one step great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Eichelberger, daughter, Lynn Eichelberger, second husband, Charles R. McNeill and sister, Mary Georgianna Sharpe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC, 20090-6929 or Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 http://www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/donate
or Wounded Warrior Project
, P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675.
Savannah Morning News
September 24, 2020
