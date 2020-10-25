1/
Ruth Elizabeth "Beth" Bass Holland
Savannah, GA
Ruth Elizabeth "Beth" Bass Holland, 81, passed away October 25, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born January 25, 1939 in Americus, GA to the late James Thomas Bass Sr. and Rosalie Purvis Bass. She was a member of Ferguson Avenue Baptist Church and a Homemaker. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jean R. Holland Sr. Surviving are three sons, Jean Roger Holland, Jr. (Reba) of Bloomingdale, GA, John Michael Holland (Terry) of Savannah, GA, and Robert D. Holland (Jill) of Savannah, GA; two brothers, her twin brother Lonnie R. "Bob" Bass of Portland, OR, and James Thomas "Tommy" Bass Jr. of Americus, GA; a sister, Nancy Bass Dingler of Arkansas; four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Monday evening October 26, 2020 from 6-8 PM at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel. Funeral service will be held Tuesday October 27, 2020 at 11AM at Ferguson Avenue Baptist Church with Rev. Bob Dimmitt officiating. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ferguson Avenue Baptist Church, 10050 Ferguson Ave, Savannah, GA 31406.
Savannah Morning News
10/26/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
