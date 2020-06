Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Ruth's life story with friends and family

Share Ruth's life story with friends and family



Savannah, GA

Graveside service for Mrs. Ruth Eunice Pope will be held 9:30 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery, 3321 Skidaway Rd. Savannah, GA 31404.

Viewing: 12:00 noon - 6:00 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah, Inc.

Savannah Morning News

June 26, 2020

Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at

savannahnow.com/obituaries





Mrs. Ruth Eunice PopeSavannah, GAGraveside service for Mrs. Ruth Eunice Pope will be held 9:30 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery, 3321 Skidaway Rd. Savannah, GA 31404.Viewing: 12:00 noon - 6:00 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah, Inc.Savannah Morning NewsJune 26, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store