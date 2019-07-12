Home

Families First Funeral Care & Cremation Center
1328 Dean Forest Rd
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 777-4473
Ruth G. Mitchell


1926 - 2019
Ruth G. Mitchell Obituary
Savannah - Ruth G Mitchell On July 5th, 2019, Ruth G. Mitchell passed away with her loving granddaughter by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Mitchell, a son, Louis Mitchell, a daughter, Kim Mitchell, and her granddaughter, Vanise Mitchell. She is survived by her only brother, Donald Gray, her two sons, John Gray, and Donald T. Mitchell. Funeral services are Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 12 noon at New Jerusalem Church, 811 Wolf St, Savannah, GA. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 11 am at the church. Interment will be at Hillcrest Abbey East. Savannah Morning News July 12, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 12, 2019
