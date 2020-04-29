|
Ruth Gause Anderson
Savannah, Georgia
Ruth Gause Anderson, a life-long resident of Savannah, Georgia died peacefully at her home April 27, 2020 at the age of 73. She was born May 7, 1946 and was a graduate of Savannah High School and Armstrong Atlantic University.
She was married to Harris Tillman Anderson for 37 years. The much-loved mother of Richard Paul Anderson (Jewel) and Tina Michele Anderson Smith (Barry). Cherished grandmother of Nathan and Rachel Anderson and Justin, Dylan, and Evan Smith. She also had three nephews and a niece. Daughter of the late Harold Dewitt Gause and Mary Donovan Gause. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Pete Gause, and her sister, Mary Gause Strealy. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
A celebration of life will be held during better times.
