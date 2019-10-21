|
Ruth M. Tirone
Savannah, GA
Ruth M. Tirone, 99, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Savannah. She was born in New Rochelle, N.Y. on July 3, 1920. She was a graduate of St. Vincent's Hospital School of Nursing in New York City. Mrs. Tirone joined the U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps in World War II. She obtained her private pilot's license, and was employed by Memorial Medical Center as a Registered Nurse. She was one of the first volunteers for Hospice Savannah, and volunteered in serving lunch at the Emmaus House for many years. Mrs. Tirone was a member of the Savannah Golf Club, the Savannah Women's Golf Association, and the Georgia Senior Women's Golf Association. She was also a lifelong member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, a member of the Council of Catholic Women, the Carmel Club, the Parish Council, Altar Society, a Eucharistic Minister, and a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society for over 30 years. She was awarded the Volunteer of the year at Blessed Sacrament, and also the Bishop Gartland Award for service to the church, by Bishop Kevin Boland.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John, and daughters, Joanne and Nancy Tirone.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Fern Tirone of Davies, FL, daughter Barbara Tirone of Denver, CO, sister, Joan O'Malley of Huntley, Ill, and several nephews and nieces.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Caholic Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be in the Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to Blessed Sacrament, 1003 E. Victory Drive, Savannah, GA 31405, or the Social Apostolate, 502 E. Liberty Street, Savannah, GA 31401.
