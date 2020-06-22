Ruth Malphus
Springfield, GA
Mrs. Ruth Malphus, 87, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital. Graveside services will be held in the Guyton Cemetery on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:30AM. For full obituary, please visit www.RiggsFH.com
Savannah Morning News
June 23,2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.