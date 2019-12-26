Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Moore Obituary
Ruth Moore
Savannah, Ga.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 28,2019 at 11:00 AM at Canaan Community United Methodist Church. Mrs. Moore entered into eternal rest on Friday, December 20, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by her children Robert J. Moore Jr. of Andover, MA., Brenda Hall of Savannah, Ga. ,Doris Martin of Gainesville, FL, Jesse Moore ( Millie) of Savannah, Ga., Terry Moore( Meidia) of Leesburg, FL, Ernestine Singleton (Joe) of Savannah, Ga., Ruthe Ann Parker (Stacy) of Atlanta, Ga.,13 grandchildren,and 4 great grandchildren.
Savannah Morning News
December 27, 2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -