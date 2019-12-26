|
|
Ruth Moore
Savannah, Ga.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 28,2019 at 11:00 AM at Canaan Community United Methodist Church. Mrs. Moore entered into eternal rest on Friday, December 20, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by her children Robert J. Moore Jr. of Andover, MA., Brenda Hall of Savannah, Ga. ,Doris Martin of Gainesville, FL, Jesse Moore ( Millie) of Savannah, Ga., Terry Moore( Meidia) of Leesburg, FL, Ernestine Singleton (Joe) of Savannah, Ga., Ruthe Ann Parker (Stacy) of Atlanta, Ga.,13 grandchildren,and 4 great grandchildren.
Savannah Morning News
December 27, 2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019