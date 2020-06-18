Ruth Pope
Savannah, GA
Ruth Pope, 81, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Arrangement are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Sylvania Funeral Home, Inc.
Savannah Morning News
June 19, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.