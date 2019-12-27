|
Ruth (Betty) Stafford Holland
Savannah
Ruth (Betty) Stafford Holland, 87, died at her home in Savannah, GA on December 26th, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
She was born on November 13th, 1932 in Rentz, Georgia and lived most of her life in Collins, GA. Betty was a lifelong member of the Collins Baptist Church and served as the City Clerk of the City of Collins for 41 years. She loved working and being a part of the Collins community, spending time around her loved ones and baking fruitcake cookies any chance she could get. She spent the last 5 years traveling coast to coast spending time with her children and grandchildren, as nothing was more important to her than spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and De Lois Stafford, her husband Russell Holland, her sisters Josephine Farmer, Nellie Stafford and Grace Griffin, brothers Robert Stafford and Gordon Stafford, and son-in-law Tom Herndon.
She is survived by her children Hal McNair (Julie) of Tampa, FL; Glynn McNair (Diane) of Claxton, GA; Paula McNair Herndon of Savannah, GA; Donna McNair Cochran (Tom) of Camarillo, CA; her stepchildren Terry Holland (Sharon) of Fayetteville, GA; Katherine Holland Culver (Randy) of Savannah, GA; and Lisa Holland Smith (Tommy) of Brunswick, GA; her sisters Louise Stafford Harvey (David), Lynda Stafford Phillips and Gail Stafford Jacobson (Greg), 15 grandchildren; Ryan McNair, Ellen McNair, Brandy McNair, Elliott McNair (Mauro), Everett McNair, Eric McNair (Ashley), Meredith Herndon, Madison Herndon, Melissa Minar, Britney Lenters (Donald), Patrick Rossiter, Wade Holland (Elizabeth), Russ Holland (Mollie), Brooks Smith and Alanna Bindel (Patrick) and three great grandchildren; Asher McNair, Jase McNair and Anna Claire Holland.
Betty requested that there be no funeral service.
In lieu of flowers or memorials, the family requests donations be made to Lindsey's Place Camp, P.O. Box 14377, Savannah, GA 31416. http://www.lindseysplacecamp.com
