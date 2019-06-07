Home

Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Faith Baptist Church
1951 Hwy. 119 S.
Guyton, GA
Ruth Willey Obituary
Ruth (Ann) Willey, 70, passed away June 4, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital.

The Chatham County native retired from Gulfstream. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Elmer Willey, Jr.

Survivors include her children, Lorie Odom, Linda Thornton, Brian Willey, Joshua Willey, and Shakira Willey; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters; 2 brothers; several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

Memorial services will be 6 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church, 1951 Hwy. 119 S., Guyton, GA 31312.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 7, 2019
