|
|
Ryan Patrick Tuttle
Atlanta, GA
Ryan Patrick Tuttle, a beloved husband, father, son, coworker, and fervent follower of Christ, passed away at his home in Atlanta, GA on March 17 after a long battle with cancer. He was 43. Ryan leaves behind his wife of 18 years Julie Christina Tuttle, children Samantha Porter Tuttle, Aidan Patrick Tuttle and Logan Gardner Tuttle, his parents Frances Ryan Tuttle and J. Patrick Tuttle, brothers Jake (Catherine), David and Matt, nieces Ava, Lyla, Hailey and Lucy, nephew Everett and other relatives, and numerous friends and coworkers. He was deeply loved.
Ryan was born and raised in Savannah, GA. He was a third generation graduate from Benedictine Military School. He pursued ROTC and graduated with a technical communications degree from Mercer University. Professionally Ryan was a pioneer in the online marketing space. He started his career at Turner Broadcasting Systems and moved to the service side where he was integral in the growth of digital marketing agencies, Sevista and Spunlogic. Gifted strategically, creatively and organizationally, Ryan quickly rose to the ranks of executive operations leadership at Engage Digital (COO), Collison Media (VP Digital Operations) and BrightWave Marketing (COO). He later went on to co-found his own mobile/tech start up, Dragon Army and he finished his career as the COO of Response Media. Ryan was instrumental in the growth of so many young professionals. Always there to raise morale with his creative sense of humor while building better work effort through efficiency and productivity.
He was a loving father to their three kids and attended countless ballet performances, basketball games, soccer games, and golf tournaments. He lover Star Wars, Disney, comic books and all Marvel movies.
Ryan loved to make people laugh. He was a hilarious MC for his kids school talent show, won the Dad's joke contest and received rave reviews for his role as Mother Ginger in the Nutcracker.
Ryan was a devout Christian and an elder at Brookhaven Presbyterian Church. He led bible studies, community groups and had a heart for ministering to young professionals and church leadership. His faith was instrumental to him during his long battle with cancer. He always kept tremendous hope and a healthy sense of humor with his friends and family.
For the safety and health of all who would like to attend, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Savannah Morning News
March 23, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020