S. Joe Virant

S. Joe Virant Obituary
S. Joe Virant
Savannah, GA
Steven Joe Virant, 70, of Savannah, Georgia and husband of Kathy Lynn Stuckey Virant, died Saturday evening, October 12, 2019, at Candler Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Gamble Funeral Service – 410 Stephenson Avenue.
Please share your thoughts about Joe and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
