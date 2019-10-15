|
S. Joe Virant
Savannah
Joe Virant, a retired pharmacist and resident of Savannah, died on October 12, at the age of 70.
Joe is survived by his wife (Kathy) of 41 years; his children, Stephen Virant (Baxter) of San Francisco, CA; Daniel Virant of Savannah, GA; and Zeke Virant (Marjorie) of Stockholm, Sweden; two brothers Jon Virant (Jean) of Virginia, MN, and Michael Virant (Sandra) of Naples, FL.
Joe was born in Biwabik, MN on October 11, 1949 to Dagne and Frank Virant. He graduated from the University of North Dakota in 1973 with a Pharmacy degree. In 1981, 1984 and 1986 respectively, he welcomed three handsome, gifted sons: Stephen, Daniel, and Ezekiel (Zeke) who were the most important part of his life.
Joe was a devoted father and husband. He enjoyed photography, camping, music, and played a mean juice harp accompaniment to almost any song. He was also a kind person who truly listened and connected with everyone he met. He was an active member of the Exchange Club in Dublin. He was a spiritual man volunteering in many activities including mentoring young Christians, and leading Bible studies for adults and youth. Joe was a former deacon at the First Baptist Church in Dublin, GA and presently a happy member of Ashbury Memorial Church in Savannah.
A funeral service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, at Asbury Memorial Church – 1008 Henry Street. Reverend Billy Hester will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation – 16th Floor, 110 East 42nd Street, New York, New York 10017.
