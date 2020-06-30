Sadie B. Kramer
Sadie B. Kramer
Savannah
Sadie B. Kramer (Mema, Buff, Blackie) 98, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Summer Breeze.
She retired as a GSA telephone operator.
She was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed playing bingo at the Wilmington Island Community Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Kramer, Sr., and grandson Trevor Topper.
She is survived by her children, Robin (Frank) Anseaume, Robert M. Kramer Jr.; grandchildren, Michelle (Bill) Jones, Michael (Lindsay) Sapp, Dylan Anseaume and Brian Holder; her dear friends, Barbara and Frank Anseaume and family. Several nieces and nephews.
Mema will be remembered for her style and flare and will be loved and missed by all.
Services will be private with a Celebration of Life Mass at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to GHC Hospice of Savannah.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
