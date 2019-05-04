|
|
Mrs. Sadie K. Lively passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Landmark Hospital in Savannah. She was born in Emanuel County to the late Rufus & Verdie Kersey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. "Bud" Lively; three sisters; one brother; a daughter-in-law, Ann, and a grandson, (Barry). She had been a member of Port Wentworth United Methodist Church since 1944 where she had been of member of the United Methodist Women. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Ladies Shriners Auxillary and the garden club in Port Wentworth, Garden City and Pooler. The family would like to thank her in-home caregivers for their kindness and compassion.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Bobby & Mary Lively, Charles & Nancy Lively, Ann Lively Exley & Austin, Billy Lively, Danny & Beth Lively; 13 grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Minnie Kersey and a number of nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Monday, May 6th from 10 until 11 a.m. at the Port Wentworth United Methodist Church followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Abbey East Cemetery. Remembrances may be given to the Port Wentworth United Methodist Church, Handicap Restroom Restoration Fund, 201 Turnberry Street, Port Wentworth, GA 31407 or to the Shriners Hospials for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 4, 2019