Sadie McFearin
Sadie McFearin
Rincon, GA
Ms. Sadie Blair McFearin, 77, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Hospice Savannah.
Funeral Services will be held at Riggs Funeral Home on Thursday. June 11, 2020, at 12 noon with burial to follow in the Lower Black Creek Cemetery.
For full obituary, please visit www.RiggsFH.com.
Savannah Morning News
June 10, 2020



Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Riggs Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Riggs Funeral Home
1979 Highway 119 S
Guyton, GA 31312
(912) 772-7047
