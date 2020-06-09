Sadie McFearin
Rincon, GA
Ms. Sadie Blair McFearin, 77, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Hospice Savannah.
Funeral Services will be held at Riggs Funeral Home on Thursday. June 11, 2020, at 12 noon with burial to follow in the Lower Black Creek Cemetery.
For full obituary, please visit www.RiggsFH.com.
Savannah Morning News
June 10, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.