Sadie "Drew" StineyHardeeville, SCOn Wednesday, September 2, 2020, the love of my life, Sadie "Drew" Stiney age 97, of Hardeeville, SC transitioned from earth . Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date. Services entrusted to Stiney's Funeral Home.Savannah Morning NewsSeptember 6, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at