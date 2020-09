Or Copy this URL to Share

Hardeeville SC On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, the love of my life, Sadie "Drew" Stiney age 97, of Hardeeville,SC transitioned from earth . Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date. Services entrusted to Stiney's Funeral Home. Sadie Savannah Morning News September 6, 2020 B-Drew Stiney



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store