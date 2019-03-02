|
|
Mrs. Sadie Tillman Herrington went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, March 1, 2019, after a long illness.
She was born February 2, 1931 in Waycross, Georgia, the only daughter of Marcus and Eula Smith Tillman. Sadie's parents, two brother, Marcus Tillman, Jr., Daniel Quitman Tillman, her husband Wade R. Herrington and step-son, Ed Herrington preceded her in death. Graduating from Wacona High School in 1948, she loved her dramatic and journalism classes where she excelled in both. She earned a bachelors and master's degrees in education from Georgia Southern and Armstrong State Universities. For over thirty years she taught school in Ware, Charlton and Chatham counties retiring from Port Wentworth Elementary in 1991. With much humility Sadie accepted the "Teacher of the Year" award from the Port Wentworth Elementary School in 1978. After serving as President of the Port Wentworth PTA (Parent Teacher Association) she was presented a life time membership in the Georgia PTA Association. A member of Port Wentworth United Methodist Church for over fifty years, she served as President of the United Methodist Women, taught the Oscar Bell Sunday School Class and served as the Mission chairperson. An honor she cherished so much was the "Quiet Disciple" award given by the United Methodist Women for her quiet way of helping others. She is survived by the loves of her life, daughters, Dianne Crummy (Ricky), Denise Campbell and Dale Herrington (Joey); brother, Bob Tillman of Deland, FL; step-daughter, Jan Ledbetter (Don) of Black Mountain, NC; step-daughter-in-law, Nita Herrington; sisters-in-law, Catherine Herrington, Gladys Stapp and Judy Herrington. She is also survived by five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. The care she received from Bethany Hospice and Sharon Cleland was greatly appreciated. Sadie loved the Lord, her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. The visitation will be on Sunday, March 3rd at the funeral home from 2 until 3 p.m. followed by the funeral at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Meldrim. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 2, 2019