Mrs. Sallie L. Mathews, 90, of Garden City, passed away on Monday, September 25, 2017 at Riverview Health & Rehab surrounded by her family. Mrs. Sallie was born in Irwin County to the late Omer & Irene Hughes. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Mathews, Sr.; great-grandson, Matthew McKinney; brother, John Hughes, and son-in-law, Ronnie Hathaway. She was the former co-owner/operator with her husband of Bumble Bee Electronics. She enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, camping, and cooking. She was a 51 year member of Living Faith Church of God (formerly Garden City Church of God). Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Floyd Mathews, Jr. & Loretta, Joe Mathews & Lynn; two daughters and a son-in-law, Cindi Jenkins & Ronald, and JoAnn Hathaway; grandchildren, Penny Mathews McKinney, Tonja Hathaway, Andrick Jenkins, Jason Jenkins, Tammy Hathaway Jacobs, Robyn Jenkins Bible, D.J. Vickery, Dana Danielson, Allen Grimes, and Billy Grimes; several great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Rev. Kenneth Mathews, several nieces and nephews. The visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler. The funeral will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to Riverview Health & Rehab, (new Alzheimer's wing) 6711 LaRoche Avenue, Savannah, GA 31406 or to Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416 Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 21, 2019