Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sallie Mathews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sallie L. Mathews

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sallie L. Mathews Obituary
Mrs. Sallie L. Mathews, 90, of Garden City, passed away on Monday, September 25, 2017 at Riverview Health & Rehab surrounded by her family. Mrs. Sallie was born in Irwin County to the late Omer & Irene Hughes. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Mathews, Sr.; great-grandson, Matthew McKinney; brother, John Hughes, and son-in-law, Ronnie Hathaway. She was the former co-owner/operator with her husband of Bumble Bee Electronics. She enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, camping, and cooking. She was a 51 year member of Living Faith Church of God (formerly Garden City Church of God). Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Floyd Mathews, Jr. & Loretta, Joe Mathews & Lynn; two daughters and a son-in-law, Cindi Jenkins & Ronald, and JoAnn Hathaway; grandchildren, Penny Mathews McKinney, Tonja Hathaway, Andrick Jenkins, Jason Jenkins, Tammy Hathaway Jacobs, Robyn Jenkins Bible, D.J. Vickery, Dana Danielson, Allen Grimes, and Billy Grimes; several great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Rev. Kenneth Mathews, several nieces and nephews. The visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler. The funeral will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to Riverview Health & Rehab, (new Alzheimer's wing) 6711 LaRoche Avenue, Savannah, GA 31406 or to Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416 Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.