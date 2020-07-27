Sally Ann Hall Holmes (September 6, 1944 to June 27, 2020)
Gainesville, FL
Sally Hall Holmes, 75 passed away peacefully in Gainesville, Florida at the home of her daughter, Amanda Concha-Holmes.
She was predeceased by her parents. Dr. O.W. Hall, Lt.Col. USAF ret. and Marjorie Adeline Mahon Hall.
She is survived by her 3 children (and their spouses), Kevin (AJ), Amanda (Juan) and Brooke. Plus her 3 grandchildren, Ansley (Levi), Kele and Irie.
Sally's only sibling, Dawn Hall Lewis (Jack) lives in Savannah, Georgia with their 3 children, Rex (Becky), Christopher (Christina) and Jami (Jay), 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Sally was a model for many years meeting such celebrities as Gig Young, Gina Lollobrigida and Henry Fonda. Eventually she opened her own studio which she had for several years in Ocala, Florida and later moved the studio to Melbourne, Florida.
Sally loved to travel, and with her husband Ira, frequently took Ira's history students to tour Europe.
Being from a military family, Sally had been to Texas, Ohio, Florida, Japan, New York, Saudi Arabia, London, Germany, France, Michigan and final destination back to Gainesville, Florida.
Sally was known for her beautiful smile, elegant & classy style and light-hearted disposition. She was loved deeply and will be missed dearly.
A video memorial service was held for her at The Kingdom Hall in Ocala, Florida on July 25, 2020.
Family requests any memorials to please be sent in her name to the American Cancer Society
. (www.cancer.org
)
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries