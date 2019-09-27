Savannah Morning News Obituaries
Sally Farrell Beeson
Monroe, Georgia
Sally Farrell Beeson, born July 30, 1944 in Saginaw, Michigan, passed on September 24, 2019 in her Monroe, GA home after a short illness. Sally is predeceased by her parents; Lt. Col. Ret. Lee James Farrell and Clementine Stansbury Farrell.
Sally is survived by her brother; Charles Farrell, two daughters; Elizabeth Beeson Merritt (Robert) of Winter Haven, FL. and Laura Beeson Hester (Richard) of Monroe, GA and five grandchildren; Allie Merritt, Caroline Merritt, Sarah Merritt, Kate Hester and Charlie Hester.
A long time Savannah resident, Sally retired from Port City Industrial, Inc. and moved to Monroe.
A small graveside is planned for Thursday, October 3, 2019 in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 27 to Oct. 2, 2019
