Sally Farrell Beeson
Monroe, Georgia
Sally Farrell Beeson, born July 30, 1944 in Saginaw, Michigan, passed on September 24, 2019 in her Monroe, GA home after a short illness. Sally is predeceased by her parents; Lt. Col. Ret. Lee James Farrell and Clementine Stansbury Farrell.
Sally is survived by her brother; Charles Farrell, two daughters; Elizabeth Beeson Merritt (Robert) of Winter Haven, FL. and Laura Beeson Hester (Richard) of Monroe, GA and five grandchildren; Allie Merritt, Caroline Merritt, Sarah Merritt, Kate Hester and Charlie Hester.
A long time Savannah resident, Sally retired from Port City Industrial, Inc. and moved to Monroe.
A small graveside is planned for Thursday, October 3, 2019 in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 27 to Oct. 2, 2019