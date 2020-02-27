|
Sally Wells
Savannah, GA
Sally Wells of Savannah Ga. Beautiful, elegant and erudite not to mention booksmart. These are the words that spring to mind. She was a loving mother and wife who had high standards, an incredible sense of style and a certain nobility of spirit. She peacefully passed away on Ash Wednesday, February 26,2020 at the Legacy Memory Care Home in Pooler with her devoted husband and loving daughter by her side.
Sally was born on January 23, 1943 in Miami to the late Herbert Whitten and the late Sarah Cook. She grew up in rural Georgia and attended the Claxton High School class of 1960 and distinguished herself by graduating as valedictorian. With a passion for study and a desire to teach others she attended Georgia Southern University obtaining a Masters of Education Degree. She taught at Hesse Middle School until she married Jeremy Wells in 1969 and moved to Chicago where she studied Psychology at the University of Chicago and Loyola University.
Some of her happiest years were spent in Rome from 1971 till 1979 due to her husband's job which took them to Italy. She embraced life in Rome living in Parioli, becoming fluent in Italian and being an active member of the American Women's Club and Rome Opera House where many an opera was enjoyed.
London was to be the next destination where she obtained a degree in Library Sciences from North London University. She worked as an information officer for Prudential Insurance Plc and then Towers Perrin Plc. Her London years were characterized by study and a continued passion for all the arts and culture on offer.
The family returned to live in Ardsley Park Savannah in 2008. She was an active member of the Ardsley Park and Chatham Crescent Garden Club till circumstances prevented her participation. She became a keen senior yogi courtesy of SPRY (Savannah Power Yoga) where she was met with compassion and loving kindness.
She was a long term Episcopalian and recently had been attending St Michael and All Angels on Washington Avenue with her husband.
Survivors include her English husband Jeremy James Wells; daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Wells; sister, Iris Whitten Callaway ; nephew John Elliott Callaway ( Cheri Mays): niece Jennifer Callaway Garlow (Robert S); two grand nephews Alexander Austin Garlow (Austin) and Robert Zachary Garlow (Zach); two grand nieces Avery Elizabeth Callaway and Hannah Lynne Callaway.
The family would like to thank the ladies at SPRY, Legacy Memory Care Home in Pooler and Hospice Savannah for the loving care and support given to Sally during her final days..
The visitation will be on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 1 until 2 p.m. at the St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church located at 3101 Waters Avenue in Savannah. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary with burial to follow in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
02/29/2020
