In Loving Memory Of
Sals Beatrice Allen
Wife to Dennis Allen, Mother to Margaret,
Matthew, Peggy, Pearl and James.
On February 3, 1988 you were taken away but
never forgotten. In fact you live through
us all when we remember your words,
like prayer will get you through anything and
manners will take you farther than money.
Then take out a treat from your hidden
"bosom pocket" and give us.
We NEVER knew how you kept
so many things there. "Sals Magic".
However, your kindness to strangers,
the ability to endure heartache was a true
testament to your unshakeable faith in God.
We your grandchildren miss your smile and the taste of your world class okra soup. We are sorry to
inform you that no one comes close to making it like you. However, we find comfort in knowing that those whom you love are sitting at the table with you in heaven. Oh yes, Jesus will be asking for seconds we know! We find comfort knowing you all sit in the house he has promised to all who have faith and
believe in that promise that you will be with
those whom you love in heaven.
In his father's house.
You have always believed and we
love you and all those who sit with you.
Your Grandchildren, Family and Friends.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 17, 2020