Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sals Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sals Beatrice Allen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
In Loving Memory Of
Sals Beatrice Allen
Wife to Dennis Allen, Mother to Margaret,
Matthew, Peggy, Pearl and James.

On February 3, 1988 you were taken away but
never forgotten. In fact you live through
us all when we remember your words,
like prayer will get you through anything and
manners will take you farther than money.
Then take out a treat from your hidden
"bosom pocket" and give us.
We NEVER knew how you kept
so many things there. "Sals Magic".

However, your kindness to strangers,
the ability to endure heartache was a true
testament to your unshakeable faith in God.

We your grandchildren miss your smile and the taste of your world class okra soup. We are sorry to
inform you that no one comes close to making it like you. However, we find comfort in knowing that those whom you love are sitting at the table with you in heaven. Oh yes, Jesus will be asking for seconds we know! We find comfort knowing you all sit in the house he has promised to all who have faith and
believe in that promise that you will be with
those whom you love in heaven.
In his father's house.
You have always believed and we
love you and all those who sit with you.
[]
Your Grandchildren, Family and Friends.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sals's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -