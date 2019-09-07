Home

Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel
10512 Ford Avenue
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-2222
Sammie Ellis
Sammie Audrey Shuman Ellis


1934 - 2019
Sammie Audrey Shuman Ellis Obituary
Richmond Hill - Sammie Audrey Shuman Ellis Sammie Audrey Shuman Ellis, 85, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Oaks in Pooler, GA surrounded by her family.

Sammie was born on May 5, 1934 in Pembroke, GA to the late Sam B. and Nellie Strickland Shuman. She lived most of her life in Richmond Hill, GA.

She was a graduate of Bryan County High School and retired from U.S. Army Civil Service on Fort Stewart, GA. Her first love was her family and friends and her second love was gardening.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas T. Ellis; and sisters, Betty Farmer and Linda J. Sims.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Diane Ellis; and her granddaughter, Kristin Ellis Lea (Jonathan) all of whom reside in Richmond Hill, GA.

Visitation will be from 6 - 8 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Graveside services will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery in Savannah, GA.

Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Savannah Morning News September 7, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 7, 2019
