Mr. Samuel Morgan
Savannah, GA
We celebrate the life and memory of Mr. Samuel Morgan whose death occurred Monday, June 8, 2020 at his residence under the care of Hospice Savannah, INC. Arrangements are incomplete and will be updated. Please sign our guestbook at www.campbellandsonsfuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News
June 10, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.