Sandra Elaine Wright
Savannah
Mrs. Sandra Elaine Wright, 69, of Savannah, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was born in Savannah to the late Herman O. & Lanelle Carter. She was also preceded in death by a son, Scotty England. She was a waitress, but more importantly, a Christian.
Survivors include her children, Melissa England, Connie England Hamaker, Denise England and Steven England; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 11 siblings and a number of nieces and nephews. The memorial service will be on Friday, October 25th at 6 p.m. in the chapel of the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler.
