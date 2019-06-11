|
Sandra Gail Boyd Andrews, 73, passed away June 9, 2019 at her residence.
The Florida native was a member of Rincon United Methodist Church and retired as Clerk of Effingham County. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Hulbert J. Boyd and Gladys Hughes Boyd; and husband, Thomas Allen Andrews, Jr.
Survivors include her children, Jason Andrews of Guyton, Stephen Thomas Andrews (Charlene) of Rincon, and Karen Elizabeth Andrews of Commerce; grandchildren, Ryker, Korben, Pierce, and Logan Andrews; brother, Herby Boyd; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday in the chapel.
Interment will follow in Greenwich Cemetery.
Remembrances may be given to the Methodist Home For Children, www.mhfc.org
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 11, 2019