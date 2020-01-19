Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes -West Chatham Chapel
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Heintzman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Gale Durden Heintzman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Gale Durden Heintzman Obituary
Sandra Gale Durden Heintzman
Pooler, GA
Mrs. Sandra Gale Durden Heintzman, 79, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Memorial Health University Medical Center. She was born in Rome, GA to the late Jack & Lennie Lee Fountain Stanley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wedlin "Wendy" Heintzman. She had previously been employed with Gulfstream for 5 years, and was the former co-owner/operator of Heintzman Enterprises. She helped start the first Girl Scout Troup in Pooler, and was the first crossing guard in Pooler. Survivors include her children, Kenny Durden, Jr. (Laurie), Lori Durden Schreiner (Stanley), and Sandra Durden; grandchildren, Brad Durden (Erin), Zach Boulineau (Carly), Kayleigh Durden-Shuty (Michael), Jake Durden, Shana Messex and Chasity Messix ; great-grandchildren, Tripp Rivers Durden, Brinn Amy Durden and Kynleigh Rose Boulineau. The funeral was on Sunday, January 19th in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial followed at Newton Cemetery. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
01/20/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -