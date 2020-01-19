|
|
Sandra Gale Durden Heintzman
Pooler, GA
Mrs. Sandra Gale Durden Heintzman, 79, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Memorial Health University Medical Center. She was born in Rome, GA to the late Jack & Lennie Lee Fountain Stanley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wedlin "Wendy" Heintzman. She had previously been employed with Gulfstream for 5 years, and was the former co-owner/operator of Heintzman Enterprises. She helped start the first Girl Scout Troup in Pooler, and was the first crossing guard in Pooler. Survivors include her children, Kenny Durden, Jr. (Laurie), Lori Durden Schreiner (Stanley), and Sandra Durden; grandchildren, Brad Durden (Erin), Zach Boulineau (Carly), Kayleigh Durden-Shuty (Michael), Jake Durden, Shana Messex and Chasity Messix ; great-grandchildren, Tripp Rivers Durden, Brinn Amy Durden and Kynleigh Rose Boulineau. The funeral was on Sunday, January 19th in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial followed at Newton Cemetery. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
01/20/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020