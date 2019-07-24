Home

POWERED BY

Services
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Schofield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Karen Patterson Schofield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Karen Patterson Schofield Obituary
Rincon - Sandra Karen Patterson Schofield Sandra Karen Patterson Schofield, 59, passed away July 22, 2019 at her residence after a short battle with cancer.

The Colorado native was employed at Wilson and Kessler for many years. She was a loving wife and great mother. She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Lee Patterson, Jr.

Survivors include her husband, David Brown Schofield, Jr.; sons, Zachary James Schofield and Christopher Logan Schofield all of Rincon; her mother, Bobbie Jean Patterson of Chattanooga, TN; her aunt and uncle, Juanita and Fred Smith of Woodstock.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel.

Interment will follow in Effingham Memorial Gardens.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421

Savannah Morning News July 24, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now