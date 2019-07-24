|
Rincon - Sandra Karen Patterson Schofield Sandra Karen Patterson Schofield, 59, passed away July 22, 2019 at her residence after a short battle with cancer.
The Colorado native was employed at Wilson and Kessler for many years. She was a loving wife and great mother. She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Lee Patterson, Jr.
Survivors include her husband, David Brown Schofield, Jr.; sons, Zachary James Schofield and Christopher Logan Schofield all of Rincon; her mother, Bobbie Jean Patterson of Chattanooga, TN; her aunt and uncle, Juanita and Fred Smith of Woodstock.
Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel.
Interment will follow in Effingham Memorial Gardens.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Savannah Morning News July 24, 2019
