Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
Sandra M. Kendrick Obituary
Mrs. Sandra M. Kendrick, 59, passed away on February 5, 2019 at Select Specialty Care. Sandra was born in Savannah and was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Stubbs Mincey, and her brother, Timothy Allen "Coy" Mincey. She was of the Baptist faith, a homemaker, and an amazing cook. Survivors include her husband, Lovett Kendrick; children, Jamie Hilliard, Ashley Barnett (Lance) and Bradley Manuel; two step-children, Ben Kendrick and Hannah Hall; grandchildren, Gavin Barnett and Atlas Barnett; father, Roy R. Mincey; sister, Rhonda Hughes; four nephews and a niece, Elijah, Kalem & Noah Hall, Chucky & Zoey Hughes. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Funeral: 11 a.m. Friday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Old Fellowship Baptist Church near Stilson. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 7, 2019
