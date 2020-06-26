Sandra S. "Sandy" Shoemaker
Sandra "Sandy" S. Shoemaker
Savannah
The family of Sandra "Sandy" Sue Shoemaker, 57, will receive friends from 2 to 4 Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Gamble Funeral Service – 410 Stephenson Avenue. A memorial service will be held at 4 Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service. Interment will be private. www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News



Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Gamble Funeral Service
JUN
27
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Gamble Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
June 24, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
