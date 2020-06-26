Sandra "Sandy" S. Shoemaker
Savannah
The family of Sandra "Sandy" Sue Shoemaker, 57, will receive friends from 2 to 4 Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Gamble Funeral Service – 410 Stephenson Avenue. A memorial service will be held at 4 Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service. Interment will be private. www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
Savannah
The family of Sandra "Sandy" Sue Shoemaker, 57, will receive friends from 2 to 4 Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Gamble Funeral Service – 410 Stephenson Avenue. A memorial service will be held at 4 Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service. Interment will be private. www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.