Sandra W. Wallace
Sandra W. Wallace
Snellville, GA
Mrs. Sandra W. Wallace, age 76, died September 6, 2020. The Savannah native was a resident of Snellville, Georgia. She was retired from inside sales with General Electric and was of the Methodist faith. She loved her family dearly. Surviving are her husband, Ronald Wallace of Snellville; two sons, Bill Wallace (Valerie) of Birmingham, Alabama and Brian Wallace (Susan) of Medina, Tennessee; a sister, Brenda Askew of Gainesville, Georgia; a brother, Henry "Bubba" Wainwright of Atlanta, Georgia; and her grandchildren, Will, Lacy, and Hailey Wallace, all of Birmingham, and Nicholas, Lauren, and Madison Wallace, all of Medina.
A graveside service and burial will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
Savannah Morning News
09/10/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
