Reverend Savannah - Sanford V. Brown, Sr. Reverend Sanford V. Brown, Sr. of Savannah passed away September 4, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Sanford was born October 31, 1927 in Hartwell, GA to William Howard Brown, Sr. and Lois Cook Brown. Number eight of thirteen children, Sanford was raised on a dairy farm near Dawson, GA. He graduated from Sasser High School. He attended Young Harris College and graduated from Georgia Teachers College (now Georgia Southern University) and Emory University Candler School of Theology.
Rev. Brown served as a United Methodist Minister in the South Georgia Conference for 41 years. His appointments included Twin City UMC, Shellman UMC, East Highland UMC (Columbus), Fort Valley UMC, First UMC Warner Robins, Camilla UMC, Trinity UMC (Savannah), and Adel UMC.
After retirement in 1991 Sanford remained active in pastoral and evangelistic ministry for another 20 years through Agape Faith Ministries and the Coastal Georgia Walk to Emmaus Community. He preached revivals throughout Georgia and frequently served as the Spiritual Director for Coastal Georgia Walk to Emmaus retreat. He was known by all as a man who loved Jesus and people and wanted them all to know Him.
In addition to his ministry activities, he enjoyed gardening, cooking, hunting, tennis and college football. He was an avid fan of the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Southern Eagles.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Bobbie V. Brown of Savannah and his siblings J. Harold Brown, Francis Holbrook, Claudean Stone, W. Howard Brown, Jr., Nelson Brown, W. Spencer Brown, Jule L. Brown, and Patsy Howard.
He is survived by his daughter, Debra Brown Johnson (James) of Columbus, GA; daughter, Barbara Brown Greer (Rick) of Savannah, GA; son Sanford V. Brown, Jr. (Theresa) of Brooks, GA; granddaughter Frankie Ann Mitchell (Adam) of Decatur; granddaughter Kendall Johnson Kim of Gastonia, NC; grandson Kyle Johnson of Fairfax, VA; and great grandchildren Kensleigh and Mikah Kim. He is also survived by his siblings Miriam Moore of Statesboro, GA; Lucy Corbitt of Rincon, GA; Paul Brown of Orange Park, FL, and Ellen Purvis of Watkinsville, GA.
A visitation for family and friends in the Columbus area will be held at McMullen Funeral Home on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Savannah on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00 am. The Rev. Dr. Dusty Reynolds of Savannah will officiate. Baker McCullough Funeral Home will be assisting with the service. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 am until 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in his memory to "Unto the Least of His
Ministry." http://www.totheleast.com Savannah Morning News September 8, 2019
